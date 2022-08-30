Hidden gems

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Talk about hidden in plain sight. Some of these eateries are not visible from the restaurant exterior (or from the street), but they’re worth exploring. Read more

Talk about hidden in plain sight. Some of these eateries are not visible from the restaurant exterior (or from the street), but they’re worth exploring.

Nature Waikiki

natuRe (French pronunciation for “nature”) Waikiki, located upstairs from Zigu, is known for its tasting menus and specializes in sustainable island French cuisine. The eatery offers a six-course tasting menu for both plant-based vegans and regular diners.

Highlights from the current summer menu include macadamia nut tofu, portobello mushroom “lau lau” and Ludovico chicken with Waimana egg. Desserts are offered a la carte and include aesthetic selections like local sweet potato Mont Blanc ($16), comprising cashew ice cream and mac nut crumble.

Nature Waikiki

413 Seaside Ave. No. 2f, Honolulu

808-212-9282

naturewaikiki.com

Instagram: @naturewaikiki

J-Shop Izakaya

J-Shop Hawaii is known for its Japanese snacks and food, but from late July, the business started a “hidden” izakaya right inside the store. The J-Shop Izakaya is open from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and it’s currently BYOB.

The specials change daily and come highly recommended. Popular dishes include toro taku ($7) — ahi belly and takuan — ahi belly nitsuke ($19.50), hamachi sashimi ($20), butter-fish ($21) and assorted tempura ($20). Especially notable is the dynamite ($7), a medley of hamachi, ahi, zucchini, squid and salmon.

Reservations are mandatory.

J-Shop Hawaii

1513 Young St., Honolulu

808-200-5076

Instagram: @jshophawaii

Aloha Table

If you’re looking for Hawaiian-Japanese fusion in a casual setting, check outAloha Table. The restaurant offers bar and table seating, as well as an outdoor lanai.

Aloha Table is known for its Kobe-style beef “Supreme” loco moco ($19), which features two Kobe-style beef patties on short-grain rice topped with two sunny side-up eggs. Choose from original gravy, teriyaki or curry with turmeric rice. The Big Island loco burger ($27) is another customer favorite, as it features double 100% beef patties topped with avocado, cheese, bacon, over-medium egg, fried onions and barbecue and gravy sauces in a brioche bun.

New dishes include garlic shrimp plates — available in classic ($22), spicy chili ($24) and lemon butter ($24) — as well as Hawaiian ginger sirloin steak ($45), which is served on a sizzling platter.

Aloha Table

2238 Lauula St. No. 2f, Honolulu

808-922-2221

waikiki.alohatable.com

Instagram: @alohatable_waikiki

Sho’s Kitchen

Located on the second floor of 808 Center — right across from Walmart on Keeaumoku Street — Sho’s Kitchen Honolulu is known for its reasonably priced Japanese bentos. The restaurant is owned by Japanese chef Shoji Namatame, who has 28 years of experience as a hotel chef.

Bento prices start from $12 and feature customer favorites like tonkatsu and chicken nanban. Other choices include kalbi ($14), pan-fried king salmon with garlic butter cream sauce ($15), butter chicken curry with naan bread ($14) and pan-fried sirloin steak with housemade ponzu sauce ($16). Namatame uses local ingredients as much as possible to support farmers and sustainability.

Sho’s Kitchen

808 Sheridan St. No. 208b, Honolulu

808-376-8067

shoskitchen.com

Instagram: @shoskitchenhonolulu