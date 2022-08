Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaimuki is often considered a foodie hub because of the neighborhood’s many restaurants. The following eateries recently revamped their menus. Read more

Kaimuki is often considered a foodie hub because of the neighborhood’s many restaurants. The following eateries recently revamped their menus.

Eat like a champ

Champs Sports Bar & Grill (3457 Waialae Ave.) recently launched a new menu, and it’s not your typical sports bar fare. Chef Marcus Meacham features a hefty lineup of sandwiches, burgers, waffle fries and more. There’s a story behind each dish, and standouts include turkey menchi katsu ($19.50) — barbecue-dipped turkey katsu topped with pickled cabbage, herb aioli and Swiss cheese — and the low country catfish ($19.50). The latter is like a glorified Filet-O-Fish with cornmeal-crusted catfish topped with American and Swiss cheese, Asian pear slaw, capers and lemons. Call 808-737-4101 or visit champssportsbarhawaii.com.

A new burger spot

Honolulu Burger Co. (3583 Waialae Ave.) soft-opened its Kaimuki location at the beginning of August but will celebrate its grand opening Sept. 2. New dishes include a slider sampler trio ($17.68) — which comprises three of the eatery’s most popular burgers — loaded tater tots ($8.61) and deep-fried Brussels sprouts ($10.40). Call 808-762-0552 or visit honoluluburgerco.com.

Surf’s Up

The Surfing Pig (3605 Waialae Ave.) — the sister restaurant of Kono’s North Shore — is known for its daily brunch. Favorites include SP eggs Benedict ($20) — Kono’s award-winning kalua pork, two poached eggs with guava and truffle hollandaise sauce atop grilled taro English muffins — and smoky barbecue cheesy mac ($18). New dishes like Nidia’s tortilla ($20) — a Spanish-style omelet with chorizo, caramelized bourbon onions, potatoes, cotija cheese, arugula and Fresno chiles — grilled chicken salad ($18.50) and pork kimchi hash ($19) were recently introduced. The latter is a savory medley of sautéed potatoes, onions, housemade kimchi and kalua pork topped with two eggs and cotija cheese. Call 808-744-1992 or visit thesurfingpighawaii.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).