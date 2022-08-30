comscore Hawaii tourism arrivals hit recovery benchmark in July — but not all residents embracing the rise | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii tourism arrivals hit recovery benchmark in July — but not all residents embracing the rise

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JULY 17 More than 900,000 visitors traveled to Hawaii in July and spent $1.94 billion, according to the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The shores of Waikiki, the state’s top tourism district, were teeming with beachgoers last month.

July brought the highest monthly count of visitors since January 2020 — a benchmark that is creating economic hope for the pro-tourism crowd and angst from those concerned about whether the numbers can be properly managed to avert the threat of overtourism. Read more

