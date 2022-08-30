comscore Landmark US law lowers solar costs, creates ‘green-collar’ jobs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Landmark US law lowers solar costs, creates ‘green-collar’ jobs

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.

The newly passed and signed federal Inflation Reduction Act is likely to dramatically reduce the cost for a typical Hawaii homeowner to install a rooftop solar system while creating new “green-collar” unionized solar jobs, potentially rejuvenating the islands’ once- stalled solar energy industry and helping the state reach its clean energy goals. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii study focuses on detecting mutations as a predictor of future COVID-19 variants

Scroll Up