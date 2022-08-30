comscore U.S. Mint releases Edith Kanaka‘ole commemorative coin design | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

U.S. Mint releases Edith Kanaka‘ole commemorative coin design

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1997 Edith Kanaka‘ole was a composer, entertainer and educator who taught Hawaiian chant and mythology at the University of Hawaii in Hilo.

    Edith Kanaka‘ole was a composer, entertainer and educator who taught Hawaiian chant and mythology at the University of Hawaii in Hilo.

The U.S. Mint released its new commemorative quarter design Monday that will honor Edith Kanaka‘ole, a renowned kumu hula and the first Native Hawaiian to be featured as a part of the American Women Quarters Program. Read more

