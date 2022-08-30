Hawaii Prep World | Sports Kamehameha volleyball clear No. 1 in girls volleyball poll By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:42 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Kamehameha garnered all 10 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Kamehameha garnered all 10 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10. The defending state champion Warriors have been at the top spot in all three weeks of balloting by coaches and media. They travel to the Big Island for the Kamehameha-Hawaii tournament this weekend. The tourney also includes No. 4 Moanalua and No. 10 Hawaii Baptist, plus Damien, Kapolei, Kealakehe, Hilo, Waiakea, Keaau, Kamehameha-Maui, Radford and host Kamehameha-Hawaii in D-I competition. Mainland entries are Central Catholic, Andrew Hill, Clovis and Westview. Before departing, Moanalua has two OIA East matches this week. That includes an early showdown with No. 5 Kahuku on Tuesday. No. 7 Le Jardin and HBA meet in key ILH Division II battle on Tuesday. ILH D-I play will begin next week. Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 Aug. 29, 2022 Regular-season/league match Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW 1. Kamehameha (10) (9-0, 0-0 ILH) 100 1 2. Punahou (11-2, 0-0 ILH) 89 2 3. ‘Iolani (7-2, 0-0 ILH) 79 3 4. Moanalua (11-5, 0-0 OIA) 68 4 5. Kahuku (8-1, 0-0 OIA) 62 5 6. Le Jardin (8-6, 1-0 ILH D-II) 44 6 7. Mililani (8-9, 0-0 OIA) 26 7 8. Kalani (5-2, 0-0 OIA) 21 9 9. Baldwin (5-6, 3-0 MIL) 18 10 10. KS-Hawaii (5-0, 5-0 BIIF) 13 NR No longer in Top 10: Hawaii Baptist (No. 8). Also receiving votes: Hawaii Baptist 11, University 7, Maryknoll 6, Kapolei 5, Waianae 1. Previous Story World domination! Honolulu completes a masterful run through the Little League World Series