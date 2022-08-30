Kamehameha volleyball clear No. 1 in girls volleyball poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kamehameha garnered all 10 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.

The defending state champion Warriors have been at the top spot in all three weeks of balloting by coaches and media.

They travel to the Big Island for the Kamehameha-Hawaii tournament this weekend. The tourney also includes No. 4 Moanalua and No. 10 Hawaii Baptist, plus Damien, Kapolei, Kealakehe, Hilo, Waiakea, Keaau, Kamehameha-Maui, Radford and host Kamehameha-Hawaii in D-I competition. Mainland entries are Central Catholic, Andrew Hill, Clovis and Westview.

Before departing, Moanalua has two OIA East matches this week. That includes an early showdown with No. 5 Kahuku on Tuesday.

No. 7 Le Jardin and HBA meet in key ILH Division II battle on Tuesday.

ILH D-I play will begin next week.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Aug. 29, 2022

Regular-season/league match

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (10) (9-0, 0-0 ILH) 100 1

2. Punahou (11-2, 0-0 ILH) 89 2

3. ‘Iolani (7-2, 0-0 ILH) 79 3

4. Moanalua (11-5, 0-0 OIA) 68 4

5. Kahuku (8-1, 0-0 OIA) 62 5

6. Le Jardin (8-6, 1-0 ILH D-II) 44 6

7. Mililani (8-9, 0-0 OIA) 26 7

8. Kalani (5-2, 0-0 OIA) 21 9

9. Baldwin (5-6, 3-0 MIL) 18 10

10. KS-Hawaii (5-0, 5-0 BIIF) 13 NR

No longer in Top 10: Hawaii Baptist (No. 8).