No. 1 Kahuku unchallenged so far in Hawaii

Another week with a big red Goliath on the throne. Read more

Kahuku collected all 17 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. The latest conquest was a 57-14 win over Leilehua at Carleton Weimer Field.

With all three games to date on the spongy new synthetic home turf, Kahuku’s speed and offensive production have been elite. Big Red has outscored opponents 147-20 even while emptying the bench in the second half of games.

Mililani (2-1) remained at No. 2 following a come-from-behind 35-34 win over Campbell. The Trojans’ margin over No. 3 Punahou (3-0) has narrowed, however, from 13 points to nine.

Campbell remained at No. 4 despite the narrow loss to Mililani, followed by Saint Louis and Kapolei.

‘Iolani, Aiea, Kamehameha and Lahainaluna round out the Top 10. Aiea routed Roosevelt 57-7 and switched places with Kamehameha, which tied Moanalua 21-all. Moanalua remains unranked, but finished just three points behind No. 10 Lahainaluna in the voting by coaches and media.

STAR-ADVERTISER FOOTBALL TOP 10

Aug. 29, 2022

Rank School (1st) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (17) (3-0, 2-0 OIA Open) 170 1

2. Mililani (2-1, 1-0 OIA Open) 147 2

3. Punahou (3-0, 0-0 ILH Open) 138 3

4. Campbell (2-1, 1-1 OIA Open) 117 4

5. Saint Louis (1-1, 0-0 ILH Open) 102 5

6. Kapolei (3-0, 1-0 OIA Open) 84 6

7. ‘Iolani (2-0, 0-0 ILH D-I) 62 7

8. Aiea (2-1, 0-0 OIA D-I) 39 9

9. Kamehameha (0-1-1, 0-0 ILH Open) 29 8

10. Lahainaluna (2-0, 1-0 MIL) 19 10

Also receiving votes: Moanalua 16, Konawaena 3, Maui 3, Waianae 2, Hilo 1, Kamehameha-Maui 1, King Kekaulike 1, Leilehua 1.

Waianae (1-2, 0-1 OIA Open)

Moanalua (1-1-1, 0-0 OIA Open)

Farrington (1-2, 0-0 OIA D-I)

Hilo (1-1, 1-0)

Leilehua (0-0-1)