San Diego associate volleyball coach ‘Alfee’ Reft still has soft spot for Hawaii

COLLEGE STATION, Texas >> According to the official roster, Alfred Reft holds the position of associate head coach for the San Diego volleyball team.

But he knows he’ll still be “Alfee” to a lot of folks in the volleyball community, including in Hawaii.

A standout libero for the University of Hawaii men’s program from 2004 to ’06, Reft is in his third season on the San Diego coaching staff and found himself on the sideline opposite the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team on Sunday.

“I love it. It’s been a while being back there, but Hawaii holds such a special place in my heart,” Reft said of facing Hawaii for a second straight year. “Any time I see a Rainbow Warrior or the green, I’m so proud.

“It’s nice to see both programs playing good volleyball. We’re always rooting them on when we’re not playing them.”

The Toreros swept the Rainbow Wahine on Sunday morning to close a 3-0 run through the season-opening Texas A&M Invitational. After wins over then-No. 6 Pittsburgh, Texas A&M and UH, the Toreros rose from No. 25 in the AVCA preseason poll to No. 15 in the first poll of the regular season on Monday.

The program’s collective climb seemingly mirrors Reft’s ascendant coaching career.

Reft transferred to UH from UC Santa Barbara prior to the 2004 season and was named an AVCA first-team All-American and the Asics/Volleyball Magazine Defensive Player of the Year in 2005. He set the program’s single-season digs record (in the rally scoring era) in each of his three years with 238 in 2004, 272 in ’05 and 305 in 2006.

Reft still ranks second in program history in career digs with 815, trailing only the 936 of his back-row successor Ric Cervantes (2007-10).

“It was honestly such a life-changing experience for me,” Reft said of his three years in Manoa. “Now looking back, it was pivot point in my life, not just volleyball-wise. Playing for Coach (Mike) Wilton and that team, and then just living in Hawaii and being immersed in that culture, it feels like a part of me that will never leave.”

Reft went on to a professional career in Europe and played in the U.S. National program, serving as an alternate for the 2008 Olympic team.

His collegiate coaching career has included stints at Minnesota and Illinois before joining the San Diego staff in 2020. The Toreros have gone 33-13 over the last two seasons and reached the NCAA Tournament in the 2021 spring and fall seasons.

“His eye for the game is bar none,” USD coach Jennifer Petrie said. “I feel like he’s one of the best in the game. The reason we’re playing at this level right now is the work that we’ve put in and these girls have spent two years under his training and it really shows.”

Although Reft’s playing background was rooted in the back row, his influence is evident throughout the court.

“Our ball control, our defense is really good, but his knowledge doesn’t stop there,” Petrie said. “He can train the setters, his blocking is superb, the eye work that we’ve done, and the tempo of the offense. There’s a lot of areas that he’s put his trademark on.”

Last year, he was hired as the seasonal assistant coach with the U.S. Women’s National Team. He filled the position vacated when Kalani graduate Tama Miyashiro, who was on the staff of the Gold Medal winning 2020 Olympic team, was promoted to a full-time assistant.

“(We) get to work together and that’s phenomenal,” Reft said. “She has been so instrumental with (the national team).

“We were friends in Hawaii. When I was there she was still in high school. It’s just a really neat connection to have.”

Reft also remains connected to the UH men’s program and took pride in following the Warriors’ march to the last two national championships.

“It was kind of emotional because it’s been such a long time coming for our program,” he said. “And to be able to see those guys finally do it … and do it so convincingly, it meant a lot, not just to me but I think every alumni and Warrior that’s been through that program.”