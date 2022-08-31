comscore Column: Make all international adoptees citizens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Make all international adoptees citizens

  • By Amanda R.K. Lowrey
  • Today
  • Updated 7:14 p.m.
  • Amanda R.K. Lowrey, Ph.D., is a food safety specialist for the Hawaii Department of Health; she volunteers for groups such as the Hawaii Academy of Science and Korean Adoptees of Hawaii.

My name is Amanda Renee Kim Lowrey, also known as Kim Eun-Ja. I was adopted from South Korea in 1976 to the United States, where I grew up with my parents, three brothers and a sister near Washington, D.C. I have been fortunate enough to call Oahu home for the past 15 years where I currently work for the Department of Health. Read more

