Two Hawaii residents, Kamana‘olana Mills and Niniaukapeali‘i Kawaihae, were named to the Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names, a panel seeking to correct culturally offensive names on federal sites. Read more

But the panel will review only sites in the national parks, wilderness, landscape and wildlife systems, and no inappropriately named sites have been targeted yet here. Meetings will be public and online, for those who want to track things, anyway. Information: 808ne.ws/placenames.