comscore Case dismissed against man who might know location of toddler’s body | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Case dismissed against man who might know location of toddler’s body

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Kytana Ancog, posted by her grandmother Lisa S. Yanagida-Mora via Facebook. The 18-month-old toddler was last seen Jan. 31, 2021.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Kytana Ancog, posted by her grandmother Lisa S. Yanagida-Mora via Facebook. The 18-month-old toddler was last seen Jan. 31, 2021.

  • HPD / 2021 <strong>Scott Michael Carter: </strong> <em>He was freed Aug. 24 after a judge dismissed the first-degree hindering prosecution case against him, and canceled his trial. </em>

    HPD / 2021

    Scott Michael Carter:

    He was freed Aug. 24 after a judge dismissed the first-degree hindering prosecution case against him, and canceled his trial.

  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Travis Rodrigues: </strong> <em>He pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and remains in custody at Halawa, unable to post $2 million bail. </em>

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Travis Rodrigues:

    He pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and remains in custody at Halawa, unable to post $2 million bail.

Eighteen-month-old Kytana Ancog’s smiling face is probably the youngest among a sea of missing children’s photos posted inside the entryway at Kaahumanu Hale, the courthouse where justice for the toddler is being sought. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s Little League World Series champions welcomed home

Scroll Up