Case dismissed against man who might know location of toddler’s body
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:18 p.m.
Kytana Ancog, posted by her grandmother Lisa S. Yanagida-Mora via Facebook. The 18-month-old toddler was last seen Jan. 31, 2021.
Scott Michael Carter:
He was freed Aug. 24 after a judge dismissed the first-degree hindering prosecution case against him, and canceled his trial.
Travis Rodrigues:
He pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and remains in custody at Halawa, unable to post $2 million bail.
