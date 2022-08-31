Case dismissed against man who might know location of toddler’s body

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Eighteen-month-old Kytana Ancog’s smiling face is probably the youngest among a sea of missing children’s photos posted inside the entryway at Kaahumanu Hale, the courthouse where justice for the toddler is being sought.

But there have been major delays in seeking that justice. Although Ancog’s death is almost certain, the one person who might know where her body was buried was released from custody Aug. 24.

Ancog’s father, Travis Rodrigues, confessed to hitting, shaking and squeezing his daughter against his chest Feb. 4, 2021, until she was unresponsive at an Aiea home, then placing her lifeless body inside a duffel bag and allegedly leaving it with an acquaintance, Scott Michael Carter.

The 50-year-old Carter was freed Aug. 24 after a judge dismissed the first-­degree hindering prosecution case against him, and canceled his trial, which had been scheduled for this week and was set to begin this past Monday.

Circuit Judge Rowena Somerville dismissed the case without prejudice, which means the state can refile charges against him at a later date. She found the state failed to try Carter within the required time frame since he was charged Feb. 19, 2021.

The defense argued for a dismissal based on the defendant’s right to a speedy trial. Trial continuances occurred due to a variety of reasons such as COVID-19-related matters, including lockdowns at Halawa Correctional Facility.

The state argued it was not ready to proceed with trial because of delays in obtaining material evidence, in part, due to the death of the owner of the home where Rodrigues allegedly killed his daughter, and because Rodrigues has been uncooperative.

Defense attorney Daniel Kawamoto said Carter had fired his previous attorney, which also caused delays. Kawamoto also said there were times when Halawa wouldn’t bring Rodrigues to the prison’s video room from which defendants made their court appearances.

The delays caused more than 180 days to lapse since he was charged, and the judge tallied a total of 203 days, according to court minutes.

Carter was immediately released after the hearing at which he was present, having no other holds on him for any other charges, Kawamoto said.

It is unclear if or when new charges against Carter will be filed, and what material evidence the state seeks to be ready for trial.

Deputy Prosecutor Wilson Unga, who handled the Carter case, returned a call to the Honolulu Star- Advertiser, saying that a spokesman for the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office would respond to any questions. However, the office declined to comment on the case, “since the matter is still active.”

As for the 42-year-old Rodrigues, aka Travis T. Heffelinger and Travis Heffelfinger, he remains in custody at Halawa, unable to post $2 million bail.

Rodrigues, who was arrested Feb. 13, 2021, and indicted Feb. 17, 2021, pleaded not guilty March 18, 2021, to a second-degree murder charge. In addition to COVID- 19 delays, his attorney asked the court on Aug. 2, 2021, for a mental evaluation. The judge ordered multiple mental examinations of Rodrigues to determine his fitness to proceed to trial.

On March 3, the court minutes show some of the examiners were unable to render an opinion on his fitness because Rodrigues refused to participate in the evaluation.

Then on May 19, Rodrigues refused to be transported to the hearing room at Halawa for the hearing, and two of the three examiners had not been able to complete their reports, so the hearing was rescheduled for July 14.

But due to a scheduling conflict, it was continued to Sept. 29.

Ancog’s maternal grandmother, Lisa Mora, told the Star-Advertiser she was not worried about Carter’s release.

She said she is a little frustrated about the delays in Rodrigues’ case, but “as long as they keep him locked up, they can take forever.”

Mora said her daughter, Ashley Ancog, Kytana’s mother, is coping, but would not want to comment on either case.

Kytana Ancog was last seen Jan. 31, 2021, after her mother, who was not feeling well, dropped her off with Rodrigues at an Aiea home on Kaulainahee Place.

On Feb. 4, 2021, Ancog was coughing when Rodrigues allegedly hit her in the face, shook her, then squeezed her against his chest until she was unconscious.

Police said Rodrigues confessed to making arrangements to dispose of the body, wrapping her in a bed sheet and placing her lifeless body in a duffel bag.

A witness told police Rodrigues appeared “high” and slapped and kicked Ancog, yelling, “Shut the f—- up,” and tried to give her a methamphetamine pipe, saying “that’s what she like,” according to charging documents.

Rodrigues told the witness, “I had her for three f—g days already.”

The witness saw bruises to the toddler’s body, as well as blood and bruises near her mouth. Rodrigues claimed it was chocolate and that she fell in the shower. The witness left and returned the next morning. When Rodrigues got up from a chair and held Ancog, her legs were dangling, as if lifeless.

Rodrigues told police Carter met him in the garage of the Aiea home. Carter agreed to give him a ride. The duffel bag was placed in Carter’s vehicle, and they went to his house. Carter then dropped him off at another acquaintance’s home nearby, while the duffel remained in the vehicle.

Court documents say Carter allegedly told Rodrigues, “Don’t worry about it. I’ll take care of it.”

Police said Rodrigues did not know the whereabouts of Ancog’s body.

Police searched a stretch of Mokuleia beach Feb. 23, 2021, after receiving a tip that Ancog might have been buried there, but the search yielded no results.