comscore HART launches rigorous rail system trial-run phase | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HART launches rigorous rail system trial-run phase

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  A rail car approached the Halaulani (Leeward Community College) station Tuesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A rail car approached the Halaulani (Leeward Community College) station Tuesday.

  Above, the train traversed above Farrington Highway in Waipahu during testing.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, the train traversed above Farrington Highway in Waipahu during testing.

  The rail cars moved above the H-1 and H-2 interstate highway merge Tuesday as part of a 90-day testing phase.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The rail cars moved above the H-1 and H-2 interstate highway merge Tuesday as part of a 90-day testing phase.

The first day of trial runs for the city’s rail project saw the first train leave 10 minutes late on Monday. The next day, another left five minutes late — but neither delay gave rise to critical safety issues, rail officials told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Tuesday. Read more

