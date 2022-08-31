comscore Hawaii high court rejects 2 primary election challenges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii high court rejects 2 primary election challenges

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.

The Hawaii Supreme Court has dismissed two initial legal challenges disputing the results of the state’s Aug. 13 primary election. Read more

Hawaii's Little League World Series champions welcomed home

