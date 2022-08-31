comscore REGENT seaglider hits first maritime benchmark | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
REGENT seaglider hits first maritime benchmark

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  COURTESY MOKULELE AIRLINES REGENT received maritime certification and can move toward commercial operation. Above, a rendering of a Mokulele Airlines Viceroy seaglider.

    REGENT received maritime certification and can move toward commercial operation. Above, a rendering of a Mokulele Airlines Viceroy seaglider.

REGENT, the Boston-based manufacturer of seagliders, which announced plans earlier this summer to develop a seaglider transportation network in Hawaii, has received design certification for its 12-passenger, fully electric seaglider, the Viceroy, which is intended for use in interisland and intraisland passenger and cargo transportation. Read more

