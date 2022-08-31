REGENT seaglider hits first maritime benchmark
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:28 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY MOKULELE AIRLINES
REGENT received maritime certification and can move toward commercial operation. Above, a rendering of a Mokulele Airlines Viceroy seaglider.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree