Chaminade softball adds 7 for 2022-23

Chaminade softball coach Kent Yamaguchi announced on Tuesday his seven-player recruiting class for the 2022-23 season.

The recruits are: Alicia Amaya (infielder from Bellflower High in California); Bailey Benson (pitcher/ infielder from Gonzaga Preparatory in Spokane, Wash.); Jaycie Chun (outfielder from Maui High); Kamryn Lopez (pitcher/infielder from Garces Memorial High in Bakersfield, Calif.); Ashley Ogata (pitcher from Mililani High); Isabel Rodriguez (outfielder from Columbine High in Littleton, Colo.); and Anissa Vital (pitcher and outfielder from Mary Star of the Sea School in San Pedro, Calif.).

The Silverswords finished 16-25 last season, posting the program’s most wins since 2013. They have 13 returnees this season.