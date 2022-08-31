comscore Chaminade softball adds 7 for 2022-23 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade softball adds 7 for 2022-23

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.

Chaminade softball coach Kent Yamaguchi announced on Tuesday his seven-player recruiting class for the 2022-23 season. Read more

Previous Story
Prep profile: Moanalua bowler Masie Shimabukuro wants spare-time hobby in her future
Next Story
Scoreboard – Aug. 31, 2022

Scroll Up