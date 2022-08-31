Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade softball adds 7 for 2022-23 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:40 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Chaminade softball coach Kent Yamaguchi announced on Tuesday his seven-player recruiting class for the 2022-23 season. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Chaminade softball coach Kent Yamaguchi announced on Tuesday his seven-player recruiting class for the 2022-23 season. The recruits are: Alicia Amaya (infielder from Bellflower High in California); Bailey Benson (pitcher/ infielder from Gonzaga Preparatory in Spokane, Wash.); Jaycie Chun (outfielder from Maui High); Kamryn Lopez (pitcher/infielder from Garces Memorial High in Bakersfield, Calif.); Ashley Ogata (pitcher from Mililani High); Isabel Rodriguez (outfielder from Columbine High in Littleton, Colo.); and Anissa Vital (pitcher and outfielder from Mary Star of the Sea School in San Pedro, Calif.). The Silverswords finished 16-25 last season, posting the program’s most wins since 2013. They have 13 returnees this season. Previous Story Prep profile: Moanalua bowler Masie Shimabukuro wants spare-time hobby in her future Next Story Scoreboard – Aug. 31, 2022