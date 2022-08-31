Hawaii Grown: Zion Tupuola-Fetui has rebounded from an Achilles tear and is on verge of stardom at UW
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:52 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
UW ATHLETICS
Zion Tupuola-Fetui celebrated after a play against Arizona. The former Pearl City star is looking for another monster season.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree