Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Aug. 31, 2022 Today Updated 9:36 p.m.

On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT Australian rules football: afl premiership Brisbane Lions vs. Richmond Tigers 11 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Padres at Giants 9:30 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Dodgers at Mets 1 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Yankees at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Basketball: wnba playoffs, semifinals Game 2: Sun at Sky 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Game 2: Storm at Aces 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Soccer Italian: Sampdoria vs. Lazio 6:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 MLS: Atlanta Utd. at Philadelphia Union 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 MLS: LA Galaxy at Toronto FC 1:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 Canadian: Forge FC at Valour FC 2 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA Intl. Friendly: Mexico vs. Paraguay 2:30 p.m. UNIP NA/35 NA Tennis U.S. Open 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 U.S. Open 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 THURSDAY TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Dodgers at Mets 10:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA FOOTBALL: COLLEGE Central Michigan at Oklahoma State 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Ball State at Tennessee 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* West Virginia at Pittsburgh 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 VMI at Wake Forest 1:30 p.m. ACC NA/251 NA Penn State at Purdue 2 p.m. KHON 3 3 Louisiana Tech at Missouri 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Alabama A&M at UAB 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 New Mexico State at Minnesota 3 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Northern Arizona at Arizona State 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232 252* Cal Poly at Fresno State 4:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 GOLF DP World: Made In HimmerLand 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 LPGA: Dana Open 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Korn Ferry: Tour Championship 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 HOCKEY: IIHF WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, QUARTERFINALS United States vs. Hungary 4 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* Canada vs. Sweden 8 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* SOCCER English: Leicester City vs. Manchester Utd. 9 a.m. USA 29/555 123 C. Sudamercn.: Goianiense vs. Sao Paulo 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA TENNIS U.S. Open 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN Utah State at BYU 3 p.m. BYUTV NA/409 68* Texas State at Hawaii 7 p.m. SPCSP 12 89 RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Giants at Twins 9:30 a.m. 1500-AM MLB: Dodgers at Mets 1 p.m. 990-AM MLB: Yankees at Angels 3:30 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM MLB: Yankees at Angels 3:30 p.m. 1500-AM THURSDAY TIME STATION College football: Penn State at Purdue 2 p.m. 1500-AM Women's college volleyball: Texas State at Hawaii 7 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM