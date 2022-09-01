Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Correcting an injustice for adoptees Today Updated 7:16 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Since 2000, The Child Citizenship Act has granted automatic citizenship to adoptees in the U.S. However, it left a large loophole affecting tens of thousands of adoptees who were 18 and older when the law passed, including an estimated 18,603 from South Korea. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Since 2000, The Child Citizenship Act has granted automatic citizenship to adoptees in the U.S. However, it left a large loophole affecting tens of thousands of adoptees who were 18 and older when the law passed, including an estimated 18,603 from South Korea. These adoptees, whose parents did not complete citizenship requirements, are not eligible for a passport or other benefits of citizenship, and can be vulnerable to deportation. The Adoptee Citizenship Act would right that wrong — but the bill is currently in limbo, its provisions stripped from omnibus legislation. That’s unjust, and Congress must swiftly resolve this problem. Previous Story Letters: Closing of coal plant feckless, premature; Hawaii primary election based on choice of party; TheBus should enforce priority seats for seniors