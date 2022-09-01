comscore Off the News: Correcting an injustice for adoptees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Correcting an injustice for adoptees

  Today
  • Updated 7:16 p.m.

Since 2000, The Child Citizenship Act has granted automatic citizenship to adoptees in the U.S. However, it left a large loophole affecting tens of thousands of adoptees who were 18 and older when the law passed, including an estimated 18,603 from South Korea. Read more

