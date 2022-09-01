Off the News: Correcting an injustice for adoptees

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Since 2000, The Child Citizenship Act has granted automatic citizenship to adoptees in the U.S. However, it left a large loophole affecting tens of thousands of adoptees who were 18 and older when the law passed, including an estimated 18,603 from South Korea.

These adoptees, whose parents did not complete citizenship requirements, are not eligible for a passport or other benefits of citizenship, and can be vulnerable to deportation.

The Adoptee Citizenship Act would right that wrong — but the bill is currently in limbo, its provisions stripped from omnibus legislation. That’s unjust, and Congress must swiftly resolve this problem.