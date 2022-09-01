comscore Advocates urge sympathy on International Overdose Awareness day | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Advocates urge sympathy on International Overdose Awareness day

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A ceremony was held Wednesday at the state Capitol in commemoration of International Overdose Awareness Day, which began in Australia in 2001. Sign and flag wavers stood in front of the Capitol.

While trying to reduce the stigma that comes with drug overdoses and drug- related death, advocates are urging sympathy toward those who are dealing with drug addiction. Read more

