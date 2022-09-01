comscore Hawaii and Hiroshima form ‘sister library’ pact to spur love of reading | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii and Hiroshima form ‘sister library’ pact to spur love of reading

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

A “sister library” agreement between the Hawaii State Public Library System and the Hiroshima Prefectural Library in Japan has been created to encourage a wider love for reading, as well as cultural understanding between countries. Read more

Previous Story
HART launches rigorous rail system trial-run phase

Scroll Up