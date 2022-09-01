Hawaii and Hiroshima form ‘sister library’ pact to spur love of reading

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A “sister library” agreement between the Hawaii State Public Library System and the Hiroshima Prefectural Library in Japan has been created to encourage a wider love for reading, as well as cultural understanding between countries. Read more

A “sister library” agreement between the Hawaii State Public Library System and the Hiroshima Prefectural Library in Japan has been created to encourage a wider love for reading, as well as cultural understanding between countries.

Gov. David Ige and first lady Dawn Amano-Ige on Wednesday joined Japanese dignitaries in a signing ceremony at the Hiroshima library. The event was part of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Sister State Agreement between the state of Hawaii and Hiroshima Prefecture.

“This sister-library relationship, the first in Hawaii’s history, is just one example of Hiroshima and Hawaii working together as sister states, promoting a love of reading and sharing the islands’ unique culture and aloha through books,” Amano-Ige said.

Amano-Ige presented the Hiroshima library with two books: “Leilani, Blessed and Grateful,” written by ‘Iolani School teachers Greg Bowman and Alan Suemori, and illustrated by Jamie Tablason; and “Snow Angel, Sand Angel,” written by author, poet and educator Lois-Ann Yamanaka, and illustrated by Ashley Lukashevsky.

The books include facts about Hawaii, activities for children, a glossary of Hawaiian words and information about Hawaii’s 10 climate zones.

“I hope young readers and their families will come to the Hiroshima Prefectural Library and borrow these books to learn about Hawaii, and perhaps visit us one day,” Amano-Ige said.