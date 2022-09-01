comscore Setback forecast for Hawaii’s economic recovery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Setback forecast for Hawaii’s economic recovery

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Tourism, the state’s biggest economic driver, is seeing an increase in visitors and visitor spending. Visitors waited along Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki earlier this month.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Tourism, the state’s biggest economic driver, is seeing an increase in visitors and visitor spending. Visitors waited along Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki earlier this month.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / JUNE 17 Rising construction costs have hampered Hawaii’s economic growth. Pictured are homes under construction at Koa Ridge.

    GEORGE F. LEE / JUNE 17

    Rising construction costs have hampered Hawaii’s economic growth. Pictured are homes under construction at Koa Ridge.

New bumps might be ahead for Hawaii’s already drawn-out economic recovery. Read more

Previous Story
HART launches rigorous rail system trial-run phase
Next Story
Military families sue federal government over Red Hill fuel leak

Scroll Up