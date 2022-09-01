Kahuku, Punahou making the grade on the field, in the classroom

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Exploring the vast history of North Shore athletic talent is almost endless.

In recent seasons, though, the pipeline from Kahuku to ILH powerhouse football programs like Punahou, Saint Louis and Kamehameha has almost run dry. Qualifying for a college scholarship has become the norm in Big Red country.

When No. 3 Punahou (3-0, 0-0 ILH Open) and No. 1 Kahuku (3-0, 2-0 OIA Open) square off on Saturday at Carleton Weimer Field, talent on the gridiron and in the classroom will be in action on both sides of the ball.

Kahuku’s expectations and results are at all-time levels in the classroom.

“It’s the way we’re raised. My mom is gung ho on us getting grades, but the concept is we can’t play if we don’t get grades, we can’t let down our family and community,” said linebacker/edge rusher Leonard Ah You, who went beyond the normal college requirement standard of algebra II. “I did an extra year of math. I didn’t stop at algebra II. I did trigonometry and analytics geometry. That was my hardest subject last year.”

The rewards are immense.

“Now that all the (college) coaches come, it’s a big blessing,” Ah You said. “All the older guys, Miki (Ah You) and Inoke (Vimahi of Ohio State), now that they see the last name, they come and see everybody else. It’s, ‘I didn’t know about this guy.’ They talk to other players, and it gives everybody a good look.”

Kahuku’s 2021 Open Division state championship team was impressive not only through coaching, talent, positional balance and year-round training. Its first state title in six years was fortified by homegrown talent and a core of players who were only juniors.

Among them was quarterback Waika Crawford, who has passed for 498 yards and seven touchdowns without a pick this season. The offense has been balanced again with 66 pass attempts and 58 rushing attempts.

Kahuku players are committing and signing with FBS colleges at an unprecedented rate. There used to be a time when letter-of-intent signing day featured maybe two to three D-I scholarships along with double-digit junior-college signees. Now, FBS recruiters from across the nation flood the lines of communication when it comes to Kahuku and its college-qualified players.

Linebacker Liona Lefau, Kahuku’s returning All-State defensive player of the year, has 26 scholarship offers. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior committed to Texas on June 25. Linebacker/edge rusher Leonard Ah You (6-3, 201) has 10 offers. So does safety/wide receiver Brock Fonoimoana (6-0, 185), who broke four tackles en route to a 60-yard touchdown against Waianae two weeks ago.

Wide receiver Kainoa Carvalho (5-7, 157), last year’s All-State offensive player of the year, remains out with a high-ankle sprain suffered at practice more than a week ago. The Utah commit has six offers.

Running back/linebacker Lamana Tapusoa (5-11, 208) has committed to Nevada. Defensive back Viliamu Toilolo (5-11, 165) has offers from Air Force and Army. Another DB, Chansen Nicodemus-Garcia (5-8, 162), has an offer from Navy.

One of Kahuku’s explosive running backs, Clyde Taulapapa (6-0, 195), has an offer from Army. One junior and four sophomores also have FBS scholarship offers.

Punahou, of course, continues to produce next-level talent. Quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele (6-2, 210) committed to Hawaii back on June 5. Junior defensive end Kekai Burnett (6-3, 235) has six offers. Linebacker Alika Cavaco-Amoy (6-0, 210) and backup QB Ty McCutcheon (6-3, 175), both juniors, have one offer each. Sophomore offensive lineman KJ Hallums (6-2, 270) received an offer from Hawaii as a freshman. Linebacker Ko‘o Kia (6-2, 190), also a sophomore, has three offers.

“That’s the thing with John. He’s a big guy. We’ve got to make sure we tackle him. He’s smart and takes what you give him, always one throw away from hitting that home run,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said. “UH sees something in him and we do, too.”

On the radar for Punahou are running backs Alai Williams (6-0, 215) and Iosepa Lyman (5-10, 210). Ah You said Lyman is a distant relative who came up to Laie Park to play in the traditional “Christmas Bowl” last winter.

Williams and Lyman have combined for 428 yards and seven touchdowns from scrimmage. Williams is averaging 10.2 yards per carry. However, Kahuku’s athletic defensive unit is familiar with Punahou’s shotgun, two-back look.

“They have a 20 personnel. We have a 20 personnel. Our defense sees that every day with running backs like Taulapapa, (Va‘aimalae) Fonoti, Tapusoa,” Carvalho said. “We won’t be surprised.”

One of Punahou’s offensive linemen, Tu‘i Muti, is a North Shore resident, possibly the only one on the Buffanblu roster. The front five has been tenacious and disciplined as Punahou won its first three games in blowout fashion, outscoring Moanalua, Castle and Waianae by a combined score of 129-7.

From left to right, tackle Tayson Ti‘iti‘i, guard Muti, center Caleb Rhinelander, guard Hallums and tackle Skyden Hanisi power the attack. Week to week preparation has been highly effective.

“It’s not much different for us this week. Mostly tightening up our execution,” Buffanblu coach Nate Kia said. “But it’s a big game and a great opportunity for us before we start league play.

The teams have not met since Oct. 5, 2019, when an unheralded freshman — Sagapolutele — helped Punahou pull off a 21-13 win at Aloha Stadium. Sagapolutele passed for a season-high 271 yards that night.

“My older brother, Zion, played against John his freshman year,” Ah You recalled. “We want to stop the run and force the pass. We’ll see how they do this week. We’ve been waiting for a challenge like this, a team that can run and pass. I’m excited to see what they have to offer.”

The classroom work, the homework, the grind as student-athletes is what finally has kept Kahuku’s talent — most of it – on home turf. Installing and executing year-round training plus an elite passing attack via Pylon hasn’t hurt, either.

Ah You also plays basketball, which puts a crunch on free time through the winter season in addition to fall. His mother, an elementary school teacher, provided the motivation.

“It was mostly my mom’s idea. I was planning on doing the minimum, but she said take the extra year just in case,” Ah You said. “School is hard, but it’s something you have to deal with. Get it over with.”

It’s no coincidence that Kahuku’s emergence in football includes a head coach who teaches math on campus.

“These kids know. We prep them in the offseason, keeping grades up so you are eligible (in the fall). We look at every single kid at the start of fall camp. We have a presentation about the minimum requirements if you want to go to a four-year college,” Sterling Carvalho said. “Lori Vimahi, our director of operations, puts that on.”

Carvalho has more than 80 students in his classes — algebra I, algebra II, financial algebra and an advisory class.

“The way it’s set up, the culture is not just playing football and winning, but getting to the next level and being eligible to get there,” Carvalho said. “Now you’re seeing all these recent signings, and the No. 1 thing (college) coaches ask for is transcripts. Grades. They don’t ask how good a player you are.”

Friday’s games

No. 5 Saint Louis (1-1, 0-0 ILH Open) vs. Bishop Gorman (1-1) at Mililani, 7:30 p.m.

The Crusaders have been on a two-week break from game action, preparing for national powerhouse Bishop Gorman. The Gaels, with talent from across the country and a giant strength and conditioning facility the size of a warehouse, are coming off a 24-21 loss to the nation’s No. 1 team, Mater Dei.

“They should’ve won. They led 21-7,” Saint Louis coach Ron Lee said. “Twenty out of 22 starters are Division I (commits). They are loaded. I’ve never seen a team so fast, from defense to offensive line to skills, they’re such a solid team. They look like a college team.”

Two weeks ago, the Gaels trounced Corner Canyon, one of the top teams in Utah. Last year, they beat Saint Louis, 42-21, in their season opener in Nevada. In 2019, Bishop Gorman prevailed, 31-19, in a matchup at Aloha Stadium.

Saint Louis’ only win over Bishop Gorman was in 2012, 52-40.

This year’s young group of Crusaders lost to Mililani, 28-7, then beat Kapaa, 49-6.

“From where we started, no practice field for the longest time, we’ve come a long way. This going to be a gauge to see how far we’ve come and going into the ILH,” Lee said.

In an interesting twist, one of the Gaels with island ties is former Saint Louis starting wide receiver Trech Kekahuna.

No. 6 Kapolei (3-0, 0-0 OIA Open) at Waianae (1-2, 0-0 OIA Open), 7:30 p.m.

Behind an impressive start by QB Tama Amisone (661 passing yards, 11 TDs, no interceptions), Kapolei is on a roll, but memories of a 12-3 loss to Waianae last year haven’t faded. The Hurricanes closed the season with a win over Leilehua, and have now won their last four games. Their three nonconference wins this season have been against Division I opponents, including a 27-24 nail-biter over Aiea last week.

Waianae has taken its lumps against Kahuku and Punahou in the past two weeks. The Seariders have not had a three-game losing streak since 2019.

Waianae leads the all-time series, 12-7.

Castle (0-3, 0-0 OIA D-I) at Kailua (0-1-1, 0-0 OIA D-I, 7:30 p.m.

Two Open Division foes and defending D-I state champion ‘Iolani. The early-season slate has been rough on the Castle Knights, but the regular-season schedule kicks off with rival Kailua.

While Castle has struggled to get on the scoreboard, Kailua QB Maa Fonoti has passed for 363 yards, two TDs without a pick against Open Division squads Leilehua and Campbell.

Kailua leads the all-time series, 41-29.

Farrington (1-2, 0-0 OIA D-I) at McMinnville (Ore.) (0-0), 4 p.m.

Coach and teacher Daniel Sanchez has relished the chance to take his team out of state.

“I want them to see that the world is bigger than Kalihi and Oahu. There’s opportunities and you have to take advantage of them. Hawaii’s always going to be here, but you’ve got to experience life outside of here,” Sanchez said.

The Governors haven’t played on the continent since 1979 in an 11-0 loss to Ponderosa (Calif.). They also played at Serra (Calif.) and won 24-12 in ’72.

In ’68, Farrington beat Bishop Gorman, 26-7, on Sept. 6. QB Randy Cadiente led the Govs to an 8-3-1 record. In ’67, it was Stanley Cadiente who sparked Farrington over Western (Nev.) on the road.

McMinnville was 3-6 last year, including 1-4 in the Pacific League.

Kaiser (1-2, 1-1 OIA D-II) at Waialua (1-2, 1-1 OIA D-II), 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs made their home debut with a 33-16 win over Kalaheo last week. Playmaking QB Tyson Apau has 382 passing yards and 175 rushing yards with six total TDs.

The Cougars are 16-1 in league play since coach Tim Seaman returned to the sideline in 2019.

Kaimuki (1-2, 1-1 OIA D-II) vs. McKinley (0-3, 0-2 OIA D-II) at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Kaimuki is picking up steam after a 40-20 win over Kalani. Ofa Vehikite has become a force in the rushing attack.

The Tigers are relying on QB Afi Togafau, who has thrown or run with the ball on 90 of McKinley’s 124 offensive snaps.

Saturday’s games

Moanalua (1-1-1, 0-0 OIA Open) at No. 2 Mililani, (2-1, 1-0 OIA Open), 6:30 p.m.

Na Menehune had their shot to win, settling for a 21-all tie with Kamehameha last week. They haven’t played Mililani since 2017. The Trojans have a nine-game win streak over Moanalua, which last beat Mililani in 1995, 18-8.

This will be Moanalua’s debut in the Open Division.

Mililani rallied for a 35-34 win over Campbell last week. RB Kingsten Samuelu had a clutch performance during Mililani’s comeback before suffering an injury.

Trojans’ speedster Raymond Roller (15 receptions, 254 yards, two TDs) is one of the premier game-breaking pass catchers in the state.

Leilehua (0-2-1, 0-1 OIA Open) at No. 4 Campbell (2-1, 0-1 OIA Open), 6:30 p.m.

The Sabers are back home after losing on the road to Mililani. In their first two (nonconference) games, they drubbed Kailua, 34-0, and Waipahu, 51-13.

Leilehua’s defense was among the best in D-I over the years, but ran into a buzzsaw in Kahuku last week in its Open Division debut last weekend.

Mules WR Timothy Arnold leads all Open pass catchers with 22 receptions (229 yards).

Kalaheo (0-4, 0-2 OIA D-II) vs. Pearl City (3-1, 2-0 OIA D-II) at Kailua, 6 p.m.

The Chargers, as usual, are spreading the wealth with three receivers — Lennon Elder, Bradley Kansou and Koali‘i Torres — combining for seven TDs, all from QB Trey Dacoscos. RBs Shaedyn Quemado, Bobby Best and Caleb Kai bring balance to coach Robin Kami’s offense.

Kalaheo is trying to turn the corner under veteran coach Nelson Maeda. Elijah Taylor has been a bright spot with 272 rushing yards (6.6 per carry) and one TD.

Nanakuli (2-1, 2-0 D-II) vs. Kalani (1-2, 1-1 OIA D-II) at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m.

WR David Kalili brings experience and big-play ability, but the Golden Hawks have a wealth of offensive and defensive weapons.

With a loss to Kaimuki last week, Kalani could use a key win to stay near the top of the OIA D-II playoff chase.