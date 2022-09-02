Kathleen Ho: The state Health Department deputy director confronts the Navy to make it clean up Red Hill
By Stephen Downes
Today
Updated 7:27 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
“We are focused on ensuring that defueling takes place as quickly and safely as possible. There is a continued threat to our aquifer and residents every day that fuel remains in the Red Hill tanks, and we need the Navy to feel the same sense of urgency that we do,” said Kathleen Ho.