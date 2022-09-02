Kathleen Ho: The state Health Department deputy director confronts the Navy to make it clean up Red Hill

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q: Are you concerned that more fuel has been spilled than has been publicly acknowledged? How much fuel is in the Red Hill tanks now? Read more

Q: Are you concerned that more fuel has been spilled than has been publicly acknowledged? How much fuel is in the Red Hill tanks now?

A: Yes, we are concerned — both about the amount of fuel spilled in May and November 2021 and historical contamination.

The Navy’s command investigation found that approximately 20,000 gallons were spilled on May 6, 2021, and up to 5,542 gallons were not recovered. We submitted a Request for Information to the Navy to provide calculations to validate these findings.

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) continues to work diligently to monitor contamination in our aquifer. This includes studying the Navy’s groundwater data, extending our requirement that the Navy sample from its monitoring wells weekly, requiring the installation of additional monitoring wells, and ensuring that all parties involved have an accurate understanding of how groundwater traverses the aquifer.

The Navy reported that 104 million gallons of fuel remain in the tanks and approximately 1.1 million gallons remain in the three fuel pipelines. We are focused on conducting oversight over the Navy’s work to ensure that the remaining fuel is removed from the facility safely and quickly. The entire community loses if there is another spill.

Are there viable options to drain the Red Hill tanks sooner than the Navy’s December 2024 target, perhaps using methods other than what the Navy proposes?

We are focused on ensuring that defueling takes place as quickly and safely as possible. There is a continued threat to our aquifer and residents every day that fuel remains in the Red Hill tanks, and we need the Navy to feel the same sense of urgency that we do.

DOH’s May 6 emergency order required the Navy to defuel and permanently close the facility. Benchmarks included submitting a defueling plan by June 30 and a closure plan by Nov. 1. The defueling plan the Navy submitted on June 30 was woefully inadequate. It was missing details and presented an incomplete timeline, so we had no choice but to reject the Navy’s plan and require them to resubmit this month. We expect that the revised submission will have the requisite amount of detail that we could evaluate the plan and timeline to ensure this work can begin.

What safeguards does DOH have in place to ensure that the Navy and its contractors/consultants are working to close Red Hill safely and without undue delay? What happens if those safeguards prove insufficient?

DOH’s emergency order, and existing Hawaii Revised Statues and Hawaii Administrative Rules, give DOH oversight over defueling, closure and recovery of our aquifer.

The emergency order provides a framework for these critical efforts. That’s important because if we don’t set timelines for the defueling and decommissioning of the facility, I fear we will be waiting for many years for the Navy to abide to its own commitment to shut down Red Hill.

We always have the option of enforcing our emergency order in court, but that would be a lengthy process — and we do not have any time to spare. We need the Navy to do the right thing.

Has the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency acted with appropriate urgency in addressing the Red Hill problem?

As the state regulator, we feel an enormous sense of responsibility to protect our water resources. I want the people of Hawaii to know that DOH will continue to make the health and safety of Hawaii residents our highest priority.

We are appreciative of EPA’s partnership as regulatory agencies. Our teams and subject-matter experts have coordinated for years on issues related to Red Hill and that collaboration will continue.

DOH and EPA subject-matter experts worked hand-in-hand as we responded to the contamination of the Navy’s drinking water system last November and continue to work in partnership on critical issues related to defueling and protecting our aquifer.

Besides Red Hill, what are your biggest challenges at Environmental Health?

DOH’s Environmental Health Administration continues critical work in a variety of areas — from operating Hawaii’s only public health laboratory to monitoring air quality and holding polluters accountable.

Climate change and sea level rise will have an enormous impact on environmental health. Our work at DOH includes building capacity for anticipating and mitigating health impacts from climate change.

Bonus question

Is Red Hill proving as big a challenge as cleaning up Kahoolawe?

I was honored to be part of the legal team that facilitated the return of Kahoolawe to the people of Hawaii. At the time, I was sure that this case would be the most impactful of my career as an environmental lawyer.

Kahoolawe serves as a stark reminder of both the devastating consequences of neglecting environmental stewardship and the importance of collective, grassroots action in creating change.

To me, the threat posed by Red Hill and the contamination of our water resources presents a greater threat to Hawaii residents now and far into the future. As the deputy director of Environmental Health, I feel an enormous sense of responsibility to the people of Hawaii and future generations who will call Hawaii home to hold the Navy accountable to its commitment to shut down Red Hill and restore our aquifer.

—

The bio file

>> Current job: Deputy director of Environmental Health Administration, Hawaii Department of Health

>> Previous employment: Deputy state attorney general; deputy corporation counsel, City and County of Honolulu; partner, Lee, Henderson & Wong LLC

>> Background: Born and raised on Oahu; graduate of University of San Francisco (B.S. in biology), University of California Hastings College of Law, Lewis and Clark College of Law (LLM in environmental law); mother of two daughters

>> Interests: Spending time outdoors