comscore Kathleen Ho: The state Health Department deputy director confronts the Navy to make it clean up Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
5 Questions With ... | Editorial

Kathleen Ho: The state Health Department deputy director confronts the Navy to make it clean up Red Hill

  • By Stephen Downes
  • Today
  • Updated 7:27 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM “We are focused on ensuring that defueling takes place as quickly and safely as possible. There is a continued threat to our aquifer and residents every day that fuel remains in the Red Hill tanks, and we need the Navy to feel the same sense of urgency that we do,” said Kathleen Ho.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    “We are focused on ensuring that defueling takes place as quickly and safely as possible. There is a continued threat to our aquifer and residents every day that fuel remains in the Red Hill tanks, and we need the Navy to feel the same sense of urgency that we do,” said Kathleen Ho.

Q: Are you concerned that more fuel has been spilled than has been publicly acknowledged? How much fuel is in the Red Hill tanks now? Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: New setbacks for Oahu shorelines

Scroll Up