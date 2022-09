Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

New rules on gun-carry permits, following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, mark a historic change for Oahu — for the whole state, in fact — so residents should have a few things to say about it. Read more

To review the Honolulu Police Department’s proposed rule changes, visit its website (www.honolulupd.org/police-services/firearms). A public hearing is set for 10 a.m. Oct. 4 at HPD’s Beretania Street headquarters.

Residents can already start raising their voices virtually: Email comments to HPDLTC@honolulu.gov.