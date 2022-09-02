comscore Off the News: Restarting economy not so simple | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Restarting economy not so simple

  • Today
  • Updated 8:50 p.m.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been rough. As Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz put it during Monday’s “Spotlight Hawaii” appearance, “We’ve never shut down the American economy, and then started it right back up. It’s kind of clunky.” Read more

Off the News: Correcting an injustice for adoptees

