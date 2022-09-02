Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Restarting economy not so simple Today Updated 8:50 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The COVID-19 pandemic has been rough. As Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz put it during Monday’s “Spotlight Hawaii” appearance, “We’ve never shut down the American economy, and then started it right back up. It’s kind of clunky.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The COVID-19 pandemic has been rough. As Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz put it during Monday’s “Spotlight Hawaii” appearance, “We’ve never shut down the American economy, and then started it right back up. It’s kind of clunky.” Appearing on “Spotlight” on Wednesday, University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization Executive Director Carl Bonham compared the COVID-19-precipitated economic shutdown to a traffic jam: “What happens on the H1 when there’s an accident and they shut down all but one lane? … It takes a whole day to get the whole thing moving again.” In Hawaii, he noted, “we shut down the freeway multiple times.” Previous Story Off the News: Correcting an injustice for adoptees