Rearview Mirror: Hilo achieved milestone victory in 1961 Little League World Series

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII JAPANESE CENTER, GIFT OF IRIS NITTA The 1961 Hilo Americans were the first Hawaii team to win a winners bracket game in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

    The 1961 Hilo Americans were the first Hawaii team to win a winners bracket game in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Russell Arikawa, left, hit a grand slam and pitcher Gary Matsumoto Jr., right, drove in two runs to beat Montreal 8-5. It was the first Hawaii victory in a winners bracket game in a Little League World Series. Manager Ben Inouye said, “We don’t know what it is to quit.”

    Russell Arikawa, left, hit a grand slam and pitcher Gary Matsumoto Jr., right, drove in two runs to beat Montreal 8-5. It was the first Hawaii victory in a winners bracket game in a Little League World Series. Manager Ben Inouye said, “We don’t know what it is to quit.”

  • COURTESY BOBBY JEAN LEITHEAD TODD Eugene Narimatsu, left, and Scott Leithead prepare to leave Hilo for a 26-hour trip to Williamsport, Pa., in 1961.

    Eugene Narimatsu, left, and Scott Leithead prepare to leave Hilo for a 26-hour trip to Williamsport, Pa., in 1961.

In this column, I thought I’d look back 61 years, to the first Hawaii team to capture a winners bracket game at the 15th Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. It took place in August 1961. The team was the Hilo Americans. Read more

