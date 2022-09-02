Rearview Mirror: Hilo achieved milestone victory in 1961 Little League World Series
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 12:11 a.m.
COURTESY HAWAII JAPANESE CENTER, GIFT OF IRIS NITTA
The 1961 Hilo Americans were the first Hawaii team to win a winners bracket game in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Russell Arikawa, left, hit a grand slam and pitcher Gary Matsumoto Jr., right, drove in two runs to beat Montreal 8-5. It was the first Hawaii victory in a winners bracket game in a Little League World Series. Manager Ben Inouye said, “We don’t know what it is to quit.”
COURTESY BOBBY JEAN LEITHEAD TODD
Eugene Narimatsu, left, and Scott Leithead prepare to leave Hilo for a 26-hour trip to Williamsport, Pa., in 1961.