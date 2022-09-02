Supporters of sailor jailed in Japan picket at Camp Smith
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:54 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Family and friends of U.S. Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis held a rally Thursday outside Camp Smith, where White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Japanese and South Korean officials. Alkonis is serving a sentence in Japan for a car crash that killed two people last year.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / JUNE 8
Derek and Suzi Alkonis hold a photo of their son, Lt. Ridge Alkonis, and his wife, Brittany Alkonis, in Dana Point, Calif.