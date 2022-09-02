comscore Supporters of sailor jailed in Japan picket at Camp Smith | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Supporters of sailor jailed in Japan picket at Camp Smith

  By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  Family and friends of U.S. Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis held a rally Thursday outside Camp Smith, where White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Japanese and South Korean officials. Alkonis is serving a sentence in Japan for a car crash that killed two people last year.

  Derek and Suzi Alkonis hold a photo of their son, Lt. Ridge Alkonis, and his wife, Brittany Alkonis, in Dana Point, Calif.

Local family members of U.S. Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis, who is currently imprisoned in Japan, drove down from the North Shore to picket outside Camp Smith on Wednesday and Thursday as White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan met there with Japanese and South Korean officials. Read more

