Rainbow Wahine volleyball shrugs off struggles in return to Sheriff Center

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.
  Hawaii's Amber Igiede was nearly unstoppable against Texas State on Thursday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Amber Igiede was nearly unstoppable against Texas State on Thursday.

  The Rainbow Wahine celebrated a point against Texas State on Thursday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Rainbow Wahine celebrated a point against Texas State on Thursday.

  Hawaii's Amber Igiede hits against Texas State's Jillian Slaughter.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Amber Igiede hits against Texas State’s Jillian Slaughter.

After coming up empty on a trip to Texas, UH’s first-set comeback against a visitor from the Lone Star State sparked a 28-26, 25-20, 27-25 sweep of Texas State on Thursday in the program’s first match without attendance restrictions in close to three years. Read more

