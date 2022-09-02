Scoreboard – Sept. 2, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

FOOTBALL

OIA Open Division: Kapolei at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Castle at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kaiser at Waialua, 7 p.m.; Kaimuki vs. McKinley, 7:30 p.m. at Roosevelt.

Nonleague: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m. at Mililani.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Outrigger Volleyball Challenge, Texas State vs. UCLA, 4:45 p.m.; West Virginia vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY College men and women: Big Wave Invitational, 7 a.m. at Kahuku. ILH: Meet No. 1, 8:30 a.m. at Mid-Pacific. OIA: Qualifying Meet, 8:30 a.m. at Pearl City.

FOOTBALL

College: Western Kentucky vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

OIA Open Division: Moanalua at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.; Leilehua at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Pearl City vs. Kalaheo, 6:30 p.m. at Kailua; Nanakuli vs. Kalani, 6:30 p.m. at Kaiser.

Nonleague: Punahou at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College women: Cal State East Bay vs. Chaminade, noon at Saint Louis School.

WATER POLO

ILH BOYS

Varsity 1

Punahou 11, Kamehameha 4

Goal Scorers—PUN: Stryker Scales 4, Emile Labrador 3, Puna Blair 2, Matai Loveman, Nicholas Davidson. KS: Konnor Chang 3, Kanoe Andrade.

Varsity 2

Punahou 12, Kamehameha 3

Goal Scorers—PUN: Kodai Eskin 3, Kala Clark 3, Jeffery Ferrer 2, Bao Jones, Ryson Garcia, Shota Eskin, Blake Garlin. KS: Ekolu Barrett, Wynn Ferreira, Blaise Lei.