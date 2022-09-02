Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Sept. 2, 2022 Today Updated 12:08 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY FOOTBALL OIA Open Division: Kapolei at Waianae, 7:30 p.m. OIA Division I: Castle at Kailua, 7:30 p.m. OIA Division II: Kaiser at Waialua, 7 p.m.; Kaimuki vs. McKinley, 7:30 p.m. at Roosevelt. Nonleague: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m. at Mililani. VOLLEYBALL College women: Outrigger Volleyball Challenge, Texas State vs. UCLA, 4:45 p.m.; West Virginia vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. SATURDAY CROSS COUNTRY College men and women: Big Wave Invitational, 7 a.m. at Kahuku. ILH: Meet No. 1, 8:30 a.m. at Mid-Pacific. OIA: Qualifying Meet, 8:30 a.m. at Pearl City. FOOTBALL College: Western Kentucky vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. OIA Open Division: Moanalua at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.; Leilehua at Campbell, 6:30 p.m. OIA Division II: Pearl City vs. Kalaheo, 6:30 p.m. at Kailua; Nanakuli vs. Kalani, 6:30 p.m. at Kaiser. Nonleague: Punahou at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m. SOCCER College women: Cal State East Bay vs. Chaminade, noon at Saint Louis School. WATER POLO ILH BOYS Varsity 1 Punahou 11, Kamehameha 4 Goal Scorers—PUN: Stryker Scales 4, Emile Labrador 3, Puna Blair 2, Matai Loveman, Nicholas Davidson. KS: Konnor Chang 3, Kanoe Andrade. Varsity 2 Punahou 12, Kamehameha 3 Goal Scorers—PUN: Kodai Eskin 3, Kala Clark 3, Jeffery Ferrer 2, Bao Jones, Ryson Garcia, Shota Eskin, Blake Garlin. KS: Ekolu Barrett, Wynn Ferreira, Blaise Lei. Previous Story Aiea football team feels the aloha in state of Washington Next Story Rainbow Wahine volleyball shrugs off struggles in return to Sheriff Center