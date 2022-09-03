Woman hospitalized after ‘serious’ shark bite off Maui

An apparent shark attack today at Paia Bay on Maui’s north shore prompted the state Department of Land and Natural Resources to post shark warning signs from Baldwin Beach to Tavares Bay.

A woman was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center and is being treated for what is described as a “serious bite,” according to a DLNR news release.

DLNR said the incident happened in the ocean in front of the basketball courts at Paia Beach Park.

Officers from DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement responded, and personnel from the Division of Aquatic Resources and Maui ocean safety officers put up signs warning people to stay out of the water, one mile on either side of the bay.

The shark warning signs will remain up until a further assessment and all-clear is issued after noon Sunday.