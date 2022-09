Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The City and County of Honolulu is organizing a parade for the Honolulu Little League team following its championship run at the 2022 Little League World Series. Read more

The City and County of Honolulu is organizing a parade for the Honolulu Little League team following its championship run at the 2022 Little League World Series.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi at a Friday news conference said the event, set to get underway at noon Thursday, includes a roughly mile-long parade route — starting at Aala Park then winding down South King Street to end at Honolulu Hale.

“This warrants a celebration, an unprecedented celebration, in my opinion,” Blangiardi said. “We want to do something bigger and better than ever has been done before because it’s so deserving, not only for these young men but for their mothers and fathers and families that supported them and all the families that support youth sports and all that that brings with it.”

On Sunday the Honolulu Little League team capped a dominant series run with a 13-3 win over Curacao.

Other local championship baseball teams, including previous Little League champions, will be represented in what Blangiardi called a “parade of champions.” Also, the Royal Hawaiian Band, the Marine Corps Color Guard and band, several local high school and the University of Hawaii bands will take part. Following the parade, the celebration will continue with food and music at Honolulu Hale.

Plans are in the works for road closures during the parade. The city Department of Transportation Services said it will announce closure details next week.