comscore Judge awards $14M to sexually abused McKinley student | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Judge awards $14M to sexually abused McKinley student

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.

An Oahu Circuit Court judge has awarded more than $14 million to a former McKinley High School special education student who was repeatedly sexually abused by several boys at the school over a three-year period. Read more

Previous Story
Many mailed ballots in Hawaii’s primary election weren’t tallied due to missed deadline

Scroll Up