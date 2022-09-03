Veterans home in Kapolei faces major opening delay
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STATE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
Construction on the Daniel K. Akaka State Veterans Home was expected to be completed in April 2023 but now is facing an eight- to 12-month delay.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree