comscore Veterans home in Kapolei faces major opening delay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Veterans home in Kapolei faces major opening delay

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STATE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE Construction on the Daniel K. Akaka State Veterans Home was expected to be completed in April 2023 but now is facing an eight- to 12-month delay.

    STATE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

    Construction on the Daniel K. Akaka State Veterans Home was expected to be completed in April 2023 but now is facing an eight- to 12-month delay.

A 120-bed care home being built on Oahu for military veterans may have its opening delayed by eight to 12 months, a state agency announced Friday. Read more

Previous Story
Many mailed ballots in Hawaii’s primary election weren’t tallied due to missed deadline

Scroll Up