Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team lost both matches Friday at the Cal State Los Angeles Invitational in Los Angeles. Read more

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team lost both matches Friday at the Cal State Los Angeles Invitational in Los Angeles.

In their first match, the Silverswords (3-6) fell to Central Washington 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 11-25, 15-11.

Brooklen Pe‘a put down a team-high 13 kills, while Greta Corti had 10. The contest was a rematch of West Regionals of the Division II NCAA Tournament, where Central Washington (4-2) ended Chaminade’s season.

Later in the day, host Cal State Los Angeles swept the Silverswords 25-21, 25-20, 25-15.

Corti led the Silverswords with seven kills, but Cal State LA (3-3) held Pe’a to just five kills.