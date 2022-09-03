Scoreboard – Sept. 3, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY College men and women: Big Wave Invitational, 7 a.m. at Kahuku. ILH: Meet No. 1, 8:30 a.m. at Mid-Pacific. OIA: Qualifying Meet, 8:30 a.m. at Pearl City.

FOOTBALL

College: Western Kentucky vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

OIA Open Division: Moanalua at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.; Leilehua at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Pearl City vs. Kalaheo, 6:30 p.m. at Kailua; Nanakuli vs. Kalani, 6:30 p.m. at Kaiser.

Nonleague: Punahou at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College women: Cal State East Bay vs. Chaminade, noon at Saint Louis School.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

College men: Cal Poly Humboldt vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 11 a.m. at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Outrigger Volleyball Challenge, West Virginia vs. Texas State, 2:45 p.m.; UCLA vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. Matches at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.