Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Sept. 3, 2022 Today Updated 11:54 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY CROSS COUNTRY College men and women: Big Wave Invitational, 7 a.m. at Kahuku. ILH: Meet No. 1, 8:30 a.m. at Mid-Pacific. OIA: Qualifying Meet, 8:30 a.m. at Pearl City. FOOTBALL College: Western Kentucky vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. OIA Open Division: Moanalua at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.; Leilehua at Campbell, 6:30 p.m. OIA Division II: Pearl City vs. Kalaheo, 6:30 p.m. at Kailua; Nanakuli vs. Kalani, 6:30 p.m. at Kaiser. Nonleague: Punahou at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m. SOCCER College women: Cal State East Bay vs. Chaminade, noon at Saint Louis School. SUNDAY SOCCER College men: Cal Poly Humboldt vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 11 a.m. at Vulcan Soccer Field. VOLLEYBALL College women: Outrigger Volleyball Challenge, West Virginia vs. Texas State, 2:45 p.m.; UCLA vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. Matches at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Previous Story Television and radio - Sept. 2, 2022 Next Story Television and radio - Sept. 3, 2022