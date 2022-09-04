comscore Commemorate Peace Day with others worldwide | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Commemorate Peace Day with others worldwide

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2012 Jaynie Guzman pulled back on a shu-moku log to ring the Japanese Peace Bell in Blaisdell Park to celebrate Peace Day on Sept. 22, 2012.

    Jaynie Guzman pulled back on a shu-moku log to ring the Japanese Peace Bell in Blaisdell Park to celebrate Peace Day on Sept. 22, 2012.

Sign up to ring a bell for peace on Zoom with participants from around the world on Sept. 21, Peace Day in Hawaii. The date is also known as the International Day of Peace, declared by the United Nations. Read more

