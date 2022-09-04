Commemorate Peace Day with others worldwide

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sign up to ring a bell for peace on Zoom with participants from around the world on Sept. 21, Peace Day in Hawaii. The date is also known as the International Day of Peace, declared by the United Nations.

The Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii is accepting registration until Sept. 12 at bit.ly/PeaceDay2022. A link will be provided to join the program on Zoom from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

A moment of silence will be held at 9 a.m. to honor all who have sacrificed to achieve peace. At 9:01 a.m., bells will be rung for five minutes by religious groups, community organizations and individuals.

The program will feature a Ukrainian family receiving assistance in Honokaa, Hawaii island, and their message for peace; interfaith leaders presenting the invocation and benediction; and Jake Shimabukuro, ukulele virtuoso and the event’s ambassador for peace.

For questions, contact Rene ­Mansho, 808-291-6151, or email ­renemansho@hawaii.rr.com.