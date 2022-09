Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 73-74

6:40 p.m. today

Ah-reum tells everyone she will accept Kang-ho’s proposal. Ah-jung announces that her father has been murdered and that Heung-gia is guilty. Heung-­gia hears Ah-jung’s voice on the radio. Kang-ho announces their wedding plans to Ah-reum’s family.

Episodes 75-76

7:45 p.m. today

Bo-bae is surrounded by male fans after the performance. As Gyu-chan waits for Bo-bae, Mal-sook shows up. Ah-reum heads to see Heung-gia with the USB. Ah-reum shows up with Kang-ho as her escort. Heung-gia and Se-ran are shocked to see the couple. Ae-sun calls Ah-reum privately.

“Today’s Webtoon”

Episode 7

6:45 p.m. Monday

Ma Eum learns that Lim Dong Hee is preparing for a contest. Being an assistant for 10 years, she knows the effort and dedication he’s put in and she wants to help him. Jang Man Cheol enlists Jun Yeong’s help in keeping the webtoon on the portal’s main page.

Episode 8

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Ma Eum catches Na Gang Nam having a rendezvous with Jang Hye Mi, the deputy editor-in-chief of YoungToon. She fears he’ll sign with them. Seok Ji Hyung, who was with the artist when Princess Gumiho materialized, is torn when Jang Man Cheol tells him to hold on to Na Gang Nam at all costs.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 45

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Gyongsu loses consciousness while trying to save Jina. While Gyongsu fights for his life, Jina repents for her wrongdoings. Nagyong played both Sunghwan and Gyongja, and now she’s finally exposed. She’s at the mercy of Hyunsung.

Episode 46

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Haedang basks in popularity from the song Gyongsu wrote. Hyunjoon threatens Sunghwan with Kyungae’s voice recording. Hyunsung confesses to Hyunjoon that he betrayed Kyungae.

“Sword and Flowers”

Episode 7

7:50 p.m. Friday

Crowning of the Crown Prince is canceled. Yeon Gaesomun gets his son Yeon Chung involved in his next plan. Yeon Chung is torn between the princess and his father. The king is to announce his successor and Jang eagerly awaits his decision.

Episode 8

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Yeon Gaesomun is assigned a new post to guard the wall. A ceremony is held for his new post and Yeon Gaesomun uses this opportunity for a coup. Yeon Chung is given the task to eliminate the princess. He heads for the palace under the watchful eyes of the warriors

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.