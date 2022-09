Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Planet Omar: Accidental Trouble Magnet”

By Zanib Mian

Imaginative Omar goes through the ups and downs of starting at a new school and making new friends, with the help of his wonderful Muslim family. Ages 8-12

“A Thousand Steps Into the Night”

By Traci Chee

A girl who’s never longed for adventure is hit with a curse that begins to transform her into a demon. She embarks on a quest to reverse the curse and return to her normal life but along the way is forced to confront her true power within. Ages 13 and up