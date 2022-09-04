comscore Affordable housing in Hawaii: A top campaign issue where results are hard to assess | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Affordable housing in Hawaii: A top campaign issue where results are hard to assess

  By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM This 200-unit apartment tower for residents with low incomes opened in May after more than seven years of work. The tower, Hale Kalele, was built on state land by a private developer, and its $91 million cost was financed almost entirely by the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp., a state agency. Increased funding for HHFDC is one strategy to build more affordable housing in Hawaii.

    This 200-unit apartment tower for residents with low incomes opened in May after more than seven years of work. The tower, Hale Kalele, was built on state land by a private developer, and its $91 million cost was financed almost entirely by the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp., a state agency. Increased funding for HHFDC is one strategy to build more affordable housing in Hawaii.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Building more clusters of tiny homes, or kauhale, is one strategy to increase affordable housing in Hawaii. The project shown here, Kamaoku Kauhale, opened last year with 36 units in Kalaeloa.

    Building more clusters of tiny homes, or kauhale, is one strategy to increase affordable housing in Hawaii. The project shown here, Kamaoku Kauhale, opened last year with 36 units in Kalaeloa.

Yet for the governor, mayors, legislators and county council members after the Nov. 8 general election, moving the needle on an issue that has been a chronic problem for decades likely will be more than difficult and hard to measure. Read more

