comscore City plans to overhaul Oahu’s land use ordinances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City plans to overhaul Oahu’s land use ordinances

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

For the first time in nearly 30 years, the city is overhauling its land use ordinances, proposing large- scale changes that would affect agricultural land, wind farms, housing and short-term rentals. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: July 25 – July 29, 2022

Scroll Up