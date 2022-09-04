Paid parking in effect for nonshoppers at Ala Moana Center

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ala Moana Center has established paid parking zones to accommodate people who need parking for nearby business or leisure activities outside of the shopping center.

“These zones are in locations where the occupants of vehicles historically park and walk off property, typically around the parking lot perimeter and adjacent to neighboring businesses,” said Ala Moana Center Vice President and Senior General Manager Jake Wilson.

The mall has partnered with Premium Parking to have parking agents patrol and monitor the zones. Parking rates range from $2.88 an hour to $33.09 for 24 hours.

When asked how Ala Moana monitors those parking in free spaces, Wilson said: “Security does communicate observations and trends with Premium Parking with the mutual goal of improving the parking experience for our guests and the community.”

Parking at more than 11,000 stalls throughout the center remains free for Ala Moana customers. “For the everyday shopper of the center, nothing will change,” said General Manager Jaymes Bell.

The paid parking areas are geared to those headed to surrounding properties such as Ala Moana Regional Park and nearby hotels and businesses.

Locations and rates for the paid parking zones are available at premium parking.com/city/honolulu/ala-moana-center.