Rainbow crosswalk to honor LGBTQ+ community proposed for Waikiki
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:41 a.m.
Several groups in Honolulu are pushing to get a rainbow crosswalk in Waikiki to honor the LGBTQ+ community. Cities such as Phoenix, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia and others already have them, and an effort has been launched in San Antonio, Texas. Members of the LGBTQ+ and Waikiki community on Wednesday crossed the street at the intersection of Kalakaua and Kapahulu avenues in Waikiki. Holding the flag are Rick Ramirez, left, and Richard Knocton.
A rendering of a crosswalk design proposed for the intersection of Kalakaua and Kapahulu avenues incorporates a Progress Pride rainbow flag.