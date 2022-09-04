comscore Rainbow crosswalk to honor LGBTQ+ community proposed for Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow crosswalk to honor LGBTQ+ community proposed for Waikiki

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Several groups in Honolulu are pushing to get a rainbow crosswalk in Waikiki to honor the LGBTQ+ community. Cities such as Phoenix, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia and others already have them, and an effort has been launched in San Antonio, Texas. Members of the LGBTQ+ and Waikiki community on Wednesday crossed the street at the intersection of Kalakaua and Kapahulu avenues in Waikiki. Holding the flag are Rick Ramirez, left, and Richard Knocton.

  • COURTESY CHB ARCHITECTS A rendering of a crosswalk design proposed for the intersection of Kalakaua and Kapahulu avenues incorporates a Progress Pride rainbow flag.

In Hawaii, there are rainbows, but so far none in the form of the brightly colored city crosswalks that many other destinations have installed to honor the LGBTQ+ community. Read more

