Chaminade wins two in volleyball

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team earned a pair of sweeps to conclude its first road trip of the season, defeating Seattle Pacific in the Cal State Los Angeles Invitational before traveling to defeat Cal State Dominguez Hills.

The Silverswords (5-6) wrapped up the tournament with a 25-22, 25-17, 27-25 win over Seattle Pacific before traveling to Carson, Calif., to beat Cal State Dominguez Hills 25-15, 25-16, 25-21.

Middle blocker Lataisia Saulala racked up 10 blocks in the two matches, giving her 304 in her career to become Chaminade’s all-time leader, breaking the mark of 300 previously held by Reigna Johnson.

Chaminade drops soccer home opener

The Chaminade women’s soccer team fell 1-0 on Saturday to Cal State East Bay at Saint Louis field, losing its home opener.

Cal State East Bay (1-1) got an opportunistic goal when Abigail Kern came up with the ball amidst a scrum off a corner kick and knocked it in for the lone score of the game. The Silverswords (3-1) were unable to muster an equalizer, managing a total of nine shots.