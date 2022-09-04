comscore Chaminade wins two in volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade wins two in volleyball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team earned a pair of sweeps to conclude its first road trip of the season, defeating Seattle Pacific in the Cal State Los Angeles Invitational before traveling to defeat Cal State Dominguez Hills. Read more

