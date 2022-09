Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele completed 18 of 28 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns and No. 6 Campbell scored six touchdowns in the second quarter in a 54-7 victory over Leilehua in an OIA Open Division game.

“We had a good second quarter. We had to shake off some cobwebs and get them back into it,” said Campbell coach Darren Johnson. “The kids work hard and they continue to work hard.”

The Sabers (1-1) scored on the first play of the second quarter on a 32-yard pass from Sagapolutele to Rowen Bucao. Cristian Wyckstandt’s PAT kick made it 7-0.

Campbell linebacker Blesyng Alualu-Tuiolemotu jumped in front of a short route and returned the interception 28 yards for a score with 10:36 left before halftime.

“We’ve seen the double outs all week on film, so it was good to jump it and take it to the crib,” Alualu-Tuiolemotu said.

Tana Togafau-Tavui scored on a 3-yard quarterback keeper with 7:29 remaining, Niko Scanlan had a 9-yard scoring run with 4:05 left and Mason Muaau caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Sagapolutele with 2:24 to go, which made it 33-0.

Campbell’s Tainoa Lave completed the second-quarter onslaught with a 52-yard punt return for a score with 1:42 remaining.

“We talked about winning all three phases because we felt we lost all three phases the last game. Winning all three gets you wins,” Johnson said.

The Sabers were still smarting from a 35-34 loss to Mililani last week. They want another shot at the Trojans in the OIA playoffs.

“If we could have played them the next day, we would’ve played them. We’re going to get them back,” Alualu-Tuiolemotu said.

The Sabers had three sacks — all on the Mules’ first possession — and defensive back Randon Cordeiro also had an interception before halftime. Diamond Hanohano-Patashin added an interception in the second half for Campbell.

Leilehua had 62 yards of total offense in the first half. Dustin Chow and Pono Arindain both took snaps at quarterback for the Mules (0-2) in the first and second halves.

Sagapolutele scored on a 3-yard bootleg to make it 47-0 with 17 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Leilehua scored late on a 19-yard pass from Arindain to Chow, and Campbell answered with a 5-yard scoring run by Miles Parlet.

The Sabers allowed 73 passing yards and 65 rushing.

“They play good football. They play to the ball,” Johnson said of his defense.

—

CAMPBELL 54, LEILEHUA 7

At Campbell

Leilehua (0-2) 0 0 0 7 — 7

Campbell (1-1) 0 40 7 7 — 54

Camp—Rowen Bucao 32 pass from Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Cristian Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—Blesyng Alualu-Tuiolemotu 28 interception return (Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—Tana Togafau-Tavui 3 run (Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—Niko Scanlan 9 run (kick failed)

Camp—Mason Muaau 5 pass from Sagapolutele (kick failed)

Camp—Tainoa Lave 52 punt return (Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—Sagapolutele 3 run (Wyckstandt kick)

Lei—Dustin Chow 19 from Pono Arindain (Zackary Sutcharitkul kick)

Camp—Miles Parlet 5 run (Wyckstandt kick)

RUSHING—Leilehua: Zayden Gayagas 10-52, Cole Northington 7-26, Arindain 4-3, Timothy Arnold 1-1, Chow 5-(minus 17). Campbell: Chauncee Lopez 6-42, Scanlan 4-21, Sagapolutele 2-14, Parlet 2-12, Bucao 2-9, Togafau-Tavui 1-3.

PASSING—Leilehua: Chow 10-14-3-54, Arindain 1-6-0-19. Campbell: Sagapolutele 18-28-0-263, Chayne Kuboyama-Hayashi 3-3-0-45.

RECEIVNG—Leilehua: Arnold 4-4, Kama Hoeppner-Corales 3-42, Trevin Po’opa’a 2-(minus 2), Chow 1-19, Camren Flemister 1-10. Campbell: Togafau-Tavui 6-87, Rusten Abang 4-24, Bucao 3-82, Muaau 3-12, Kanoa Ferreira 2-66, Dallas Fonseca-Juan 2-11, Jojo Berinobis-Pyne 1-26.

Junior Varsity—Campbell 56, Leilehua 0