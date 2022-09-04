comscore Kahuku wins thriller over Punahou | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kahuku wins thriller over Punahou

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku’s Liona Lefau brings down Punahou’s Alai Williams.

    Kahuku’s Liona Lefau brings down Punahou’s Alai Williams.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Punahou’s Astin Hange rushes with the ball and fends off Kahuku’s Keona Poouahi-MacPherson.

    Punahou’s Astin Hange rushes with the ball and fends off Kahuku’s Keona Poouahi-MacPherson.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku’s Va’aimalae Fonoti worked for yardage over Punahou’s Agenhart Ellis on Friday.

    Kahuku’s Va’aimalae Fonoti worked for yardage over Punahou’s Agenhart Ellis on Friday.

With multiple players sidelined with cramps in addition to standout wide receiver/kicker/returner Kainoa Carvalho, Kahuku stopped Punahou on the final play of the game for a thrilling 27-20 comeback win on Saturday night. Read more

