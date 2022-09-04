Kahuku wins thriller over Punahou
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kahuku’s Liona Lefau brings down Punahou’s Alai Williams.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Punahou’s Astin Hange rushes with the ball and fends off Kahuku’s Keona Poouahi-MacPherson.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kahuku’s Va’aimalae Fonoti worked for yardage over Punahou’s Agenhart Ellis on Friday.
