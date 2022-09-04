Pearl City blitzes Kalaheo from the start behind QB Trey Dacoscos

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pearl City didn’t need any second-half points to steamroll host Kalaheo 44-0 on Saturday night at Alex Kane Stadium. Read more

“We always want to start fast,” Pearl City coach Robin Kami said. “If you start fast, you give the kids momentum. When you score first, the kids really rally up to that.”

Pearl City quarterback Trey Dacoscos nearly set a school passing record despite playing only the first half. Dacoscos completed 22 of 25 passes for 356 yards, just 16 yards shy of Makana Canyon’s record (372) set in 2019. Dacoscos also threw six touchdown passes, all of which came in the first half.

“Tonight he played very well,” Kami said about Dacoscos. “The offensive line did a good job of blocking and giving Trey lots of time to throw. The receivers ran some nice routes. And Trey was able to execute the plays very well.”

Dacoscos spread the ball well, as five receivers caught touchdowns. Tayvon Ching-Harrell was the top target for Dacoscos, racking up 81 yards on three grabs and a touchdown. Not far behind him was Koali’i Torres with 79 yards on four catches and a touchdown. Marcus Rodriguez picked up 75 yards on five catches with a touchdown, and Zion Gella-Kaulia finished with 69 yards on a pair of receptions. Gella-Kaulia caught two touchdown passes from Dascoscos. Running back and backup quarterback Bobby Best also caught a touchdown pass from Dacoscos.

The Chargers were efficient in the first half, scoring on six of their seven full drives. The first two scores came on a pair of deep throws from Dacoscos. Gella-Kaulia had a 54-yard catch-and-run score. After Kalaheo muffed a kickoff, the second touchdown went to Ching-Harrell on a 36-yard strike.

Pearl City’s third touchdown came on a 17-play, 81-yard drive. Dacoscos found Rodriguez for a 26-yard touchdown catch to make it 21-0. Three plays into the second quarter, the Chargers scored again. Best was on the receiving end of a 3-yard touchdown toss from Dacoscos.

Pearl City’s next drive was its only one to fall short of the end zone. But after a quick Kalaheo drive ended with a fumble, the Chargers returned to their scoring ways.

Dacoscos’s 45-yard touchdown pass to Torres made it 35-0. A safety on Kalaheo’s next offensive play made it 37-0.

Dacoscos threw his final pass of the game, a 15-yard touchdown to Gella-Kaulia, with just under seven minutes left in the first half. Neither team scored in the mercy-rule-shortened second half.

PEARL CITY 44, KALAHEO 0

At Alex Kane Stadium

Pearl City (4-1-0, 3-0)21 23 0 0 — 44

Kalaheo (0-5, 0-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0

PC—Zion Gella-Kaulia 54 pass from Trey Dacoscos (Marcus Rodriguez kick)

PC—Tayvon Ching-Harrell 36 pass from Dacoscos (Rodriguez kick)

PC—Rodriguez 26 pass from Dacoscos (Rodriguez kick)

PC—Bobby Best 3 pass from Dacoscos (Rodriguez kick)

PC—Koali’i Torres 45 pass from Dacoscos (Rodriguez kick)

PC—Safety

PC—Gella-Kaulia 15 pass from Dacoscos (Rodriguez kick)

RUSHING—Pearl City: Shaedyn Quemado 10-40, Best 9-36, Shaeden Talo 1-10, Torres 1-(minus 4), Dacoscos 1-(minus 8), Triton Taimanao 3-(minus 10), TEAM 6-(minus 89). Kalaheo: Elijah Taylor 7-8, Da’Shone Will 3-5, Caleb Martin 1-3, Jude Weber 2-(minus 6).

PASSING—Pearl City: Dacoscos 22-25-0-356, Best 2-5-0-1. Kalaheo: Weber 5-16-0-33, Alika Amasiu 1-6-0-6.

RECEIVING—Pearl City: Ching-Harrell 3-81, Torres 4-79, Rodriguez 5-75, Gella-Kaulia 2-69, Talo 3-24, Derek Kusano 3-9, Best 2-8, Taimanao 1-5, Quemado 1-7. Kalaheo: Kamalu Anoba-Jordan 3-25, Taylor 2-18, Kanai Joseph 1-(minus 4).

MILILANI 56, MOANALUA 0

Moanalua (1-2-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Mililani (3-1) 28 7 14 7 — 56

MIL—Ezekiel Rodrigues 35 interception return (Makel Paiva kick)

MIL—Kingsten Samuelu 29 run (Paiva kick)

MIL—Samuelu 1 run (Paiva kick)

MIL—Treston McMillan 10 run (Paiva kick)

MIL—Onosai Salanoa 46 pass from Emana Tarape (Paiva kick)

MIL—Jensyn McGee 95 kickoff return (Paiva kick)

MIL—Timothy Wallace 22 interception return (Paiva kick)

MIL—Jaylan Johnson 18 run (Paiva kick)

RUSHING—Moanalua: Reshod Scott 2-3, Cameron Johnson 4-(minus 2), Tayden-Evan Kaawa 4-(minus 9), Cade Rodriguez 3-(minus 17). Mililani: Samuelu 3-36, Sisco Kaleopaa-Ancheta 6-32, Johnson 2-26, McMillan 2-18, Dreyden Shiu 1-1, Tarape 4-0, Team 3-(minus 29).

PASSING—Moanalua: Kaawa 6-18-3-42, Rodriguez 2-11-0-32. Mililani: Tarape 15-24-0-266, McMillan 2-3-0-14.

RECEIVING—Moanalua: Keenan Ulu 3-49, Gabe Wells 3-18, Jayce Bareng 2-7. Mililani: Isaiah Padello 4-104, Salanoa 2-55, McGee 2-32, Derek Tsuchiyama 2-22, Andrew Manivong Jr. 2-22, Paiva 2-21, Samuelu 1-16, Kaleopaa-Ancheta 1-4, Lehiwa Kahana-Travis 1-4.

NANAKULI 53, KALANI 20

At Kaiser Stadium

Nanakuli (3-1) 7 20 14 12 — 53

Kalani (1-3) 7 0 7 6 — 20

Nana—Allen Mahoe III 5 pass from Hansen Salausa-Kaawa (Chance Asinsin kick)

Kaln—Chris Holt 6 pass from Kynan McCartney (Kalekona Spencer kick)

Nana—Nathan Pele-Tukumoeatu 1 run (Blaze Baltazar-Conselva run)

Nana—Mahoe III 20 run (Cha. Asinsin kick)

Nana—Mahoe III 17 pass from Salausa-Kaawa (kick failed)

Nana—Pele-Tukumoeatu 9 pass from Salausa-Kaawa (run failed)

Kaln—Devin Nguyen 40 pass from McCartney (Spencer kick)

Nana—Pele-Tukumoeatu 44 run (Raymond Senensi run)

Nana—Pele-Tukumoeatu 44 run (Baltazar-Conselva run)

Nana—Christian Asinsin 3 run (run failed)

Kaln—Mikala Nishimoto 3 pass from McCartney (kick blocked)

Nana—Mahoe III 34 run (pass failed)

RUSHING—Nanakuli: Mahoe III 18-144, Chr. Asinsin 13-117, Pele-Tukumoeatu 7-98, Salausa-Kaawa 7-56. Kalani: Nguyen 5-14, McCartney 10-12, Rayce Fujimoto 1-2, Kahikina Iaea 2-0, Chris Holt 2-(minus 2).

PASSING—Nanakuli: Salausa-Kaawa 15-28-1-145. Kalani: McCartney 20-40-0-216.

RECEIVING—Nanakuli: David Kalili 5-44, Mahoe III 4-46, Pele-Tukumoeatu 4-31, Richard Federico 1-27, Baltazar-Conselva 1-(minus 3). Kalani: Nishimoto 11-100, Holt 5-22, Silas Tina Soberano 2-50, Nguyen 1-40, Jonah Viernes 1-4.

Neighbor Islands:

Kamehameha-Hawaii 57, Kau 8

Hawaii Prep 12, Kohala 7

Lahainaluna 21, Kamehameha-Maui 14