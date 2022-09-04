comscore Pearl City blitzes Kalaheo from the start behind QB Trey Dacoscos | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pearl City blitzes Kalaheo from the start behind QB Trey Dacoscos

  • By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  "We always want to start fast," Pearl City coach Robin Kami said. "If you start fast, you give the kids momentum. When you score first, the kids really rally up to that."

    “We always want to start fast,” Pearl City coach Robin Kami said. “If you start fast, you give the kids momentum. When you score first, the kids really rally up to that.”

Pearl City didn’t need any second-half points to steamroll host Kalaheo 44-0 on Saturday night at Alex Kane Stadium. Read more

