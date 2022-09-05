Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Bring along your utensils Today Updated 7:34 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In addition to other holiday plans Honolulu folks might have, today might be a good day for them to make sure there will be reusable utensils handy for any stops at eateries, starting Tuesday. That’s when the city’s ordinance goes into full effect, restricting businesses from handing out plastic forks and such along with takeout food. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In addition to other holiday plans Honolulu folks might have, today might be a good day for them to make sure there will be reusable utensils handy for any stops at eateries, starting Tuesday. That’s when the city’s ordinance goes into full effect, restricting businesses from handing out plastic forks and such along with takeout food. There are various exemptions and finer points in Ordinance 19-30 (read it at 808ne.ws/plasticware), but why not just cut down on the waste? The planet will thank you for it. Previous Story Column: Supporting women in workplaces is integral to economic strength