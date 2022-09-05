Off the News: Bring along your utensils

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In addition to other holiday plans Honolulu folks might have, today might be a good day for them to make sure there will be reusable utensils handy for any stops at eateries, starting Tuesday. That’s when the city’s ordinance goes into full effect, restricting businesses from handing out plastic forks and such along with takeout food.

There are various exemptions and finer points in Ordinance 19-30 (read it at 808ne.ws/plasticware), but why not just cut down on the waste? The planet will thank you for it.