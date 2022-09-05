comscore Off the News: Bring along your utensils | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Bring along your utensils

  • Today
  • Updated 7:34 a.m.

In addition to other holiday plans Honolulu folks might have, today might be a good day for them to make sure there will be reusable utensils handy for any stops at eateries, starting Tuesday. That’s when the city’s ordinance goes into full effect, restricting businesses from handing out plastic forks and such along with takeout food. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Supporting women in workplaces is integral to economic strength

Scroll Up