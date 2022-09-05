Forecast shows high probability of more brush fires for Hawaii
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:18 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2019
Drought conditions are expected to persist for most of the Hawaiian Islands until the December rainy season. Above, fire crews battled a brush fire which broke out in Nanakuli in 2019.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / NOV. 26
More than 46,000 acres of land in Hawaii burned in 2021, according to the Hawaii State Data Book. Above, a brush fire burned behind Kalihi Valley Homes last year.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree