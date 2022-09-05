comscore Forecast shows high probability of more brush fires for Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Forecast shows high probability of more brush fires for Hawaii

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2019 Drought conditions are expected to persist for most of the Hawaiian Islands until the December rainy season. Above, fire crews battled a brush fire which broke out in Nanakuli in 2019.

    Drought conditions are expected to persist for most of the Hawaiian Islands until the December rainy season. Above, fire crews battled a brush fire which broke out in Nanakuli in 2019.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / NOV. 26 More than 46,000 acres of land in Hawaii burned in 2021, according to the Hawaii State Data Book. Above, a brush fire burned behind Kalihi Valley Homes last year.

    More than 46,000 acres of land in Hawaii burned in 2021, according to the Hawaii State Data Book. Above, a brush fire burned behind Kalihi Valley Homes last year.

The National Interagency Fire Center just released its latest national fire forecast, and it describes Hawaii as being especially vulnerable to wildland fire over the next three to four months. Read more

