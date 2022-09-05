Hawaii sommelier Chris Ramelb finally gets to toast ultimate success
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:17 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2018
Chris Ramelb
COURTESY COURT OF MASTER SOMMELIERS
The 10 new members of the Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas includes Chris Ramelb at far right.
