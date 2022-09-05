Rainbow Wahine soccer falls to Portland

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii women’s soccer team fell victim to a late Portland goal, dropping a 1-0 decision to the Pilots on Sunday night at Merlo Field.

After 85 scoreless minutes between Hawaii (2-2) and Portland (4-0-2), the Pilots scored a late winner to protect their home field.

The Rainbow Wahine were outshot 24-5 during the game but forced Portland into a flurry of misfires. Of the Pilots’ 24 shots, only five were on goal. By comparison, all five Hawaii shots were on goal. Hawaii keeper Lauren Marquez saved four of Portland’s five shots on goal, with her only blemish being the eventual game winner.

The Pilots took 19 shots in the second half to the Rainbow Wahine’s three. Despite that, Hawaii managed to keep Portland out of goal until the 86th minute, when the Pilots’ Cally Togiai fired the ball off her right foot into the top center of the goal. Selma Licina assisted on the goal.

The Rainbow Wahine had one last chance to salvage a tie, but Mia Foster’s 89th minute shot to the bottom right corner of the net was saved by Portland keeper Bre Norris.

Hawaii will stay in Oregon to take on Portland State on Thursday at Hillsboro Stadium. The match is scheduled for 10 a.m. HST.