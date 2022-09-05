Hawaii Beat | Sports Rainbow Wahine soccer falls to Portland By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:17 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii women’s soccer team fell victim to a late Portland goal, dropping a 1-0 decision to the Pilots on Sunday night at Merlo Field. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii women’s soccer team fell victim to a late Portland goal, dropping a 1-0 decision to the Pilots on Sunday night at Merlo Field. After 85 scoreless minutes between Hawaii (2-2) and Portland (4-0-2), the Pilots scored a late winner to protect their home field. The Rainbow Wahine were outshot 24-5 during the game but forced Portland into a flurry of misfires. Of the Pilots’ 24 shots, only five were on goal. By comparison, all five Hawaii shots were on goal. Hawaii keeper Lauren Marquez saved four of Portland’s five shots on goal, with her only blemish being the eventual game winner. The Pilots took 19 shots in the second half to the Rainbow Wahine’s three. Despite that, Hawaii managed to keep Portland out of goal until the 86th minute, when the Pilots’ Cally Togiai fired the ball off her right foot into the top center of the goal. Selma Licina assisted on the goal. The Rainbow Wahine had one last chance to salvage a tie, but Mia Foster’s 89th minute shot to the bottom right corner of the net was saved by Portland keeper Bre Norris. Hawaii will stay in Oregon to take on Portland State on Thursday at Hillsboro Stadium. The match is scheduled for 10 a.m. HST. Previous Story Television and radio - Sept. 4, 2022 Next Story Television and radio - Sept. 5, 2022